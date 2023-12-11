Did you know Bobby Deol invented Jamal Kudu dance step in Animal? Actor reveals back story

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is getting mixed opinions on social media, but the film's songs are a big hit. In Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, Bobby Deol's powerful return to the big screen has proven to be a box office success, breaking multiple records. Apart from his role as Abrar Haque, his entry, dance movies in the song Jamal Kudu received a lot of attention from fans. Now, in a recent interview, Bobby has opened up about the scene and revealed how he came up with the dance step in the song that became viral.

Bobby Deol shares backstory of Jamal Kudu's dance step

In a recent interview with Bollywood Spy, Bobby Deol expressed his gratitude to fans as Jamal Kudu is getting so much love and added that he was overwhelmed to see people keeping a glass on their dog’s head and dancing and somebody had worn the same suit like him.

The actor continued, “He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) had made me listen to the music beforehand. He has got a great sense of music. He has got a great sense of everything about filmmaking. He found the song from somewhere and told me ‘I will play this in your introduction.’ When we started shooting, the choreographer said, ‘You do it.’ I was like, ‘what will I do?’ I started dancing and he told me, “No, No. Don’t do it like Bobby Deol.’ Then Saurabh, who plays my brother, I told him, ‘Can you do and show? How would you do it?’”

Revealing how he is against copying someone else's dance steps, Bobby said that he suddenly remembered the time when he was small and he used to go to Punjab and get drunk with others while keeping glasses on their heads. "I never understood why we did it. It suddenly came in my mind and I did that. Sandeep liked it," added he.

As for the source of Jamal Kudu, the song is a reworked version of an Iranian song called Jamaal Jamaaloo by Iran’s Khatareh Group, which is around 10 years old. The new version has been recreated by Harshvardhan Rameshwar.

Meanwhile, Animal was released on December 1, 2023, and it will get a sequel titled Animal Park after the massive succes of the first part.

