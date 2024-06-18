Did you know Bobby Deol suffered heatstroke while shooting bare body with Salman Khan for Race 3?

Bobby Deol has an impressive career trajectory that boasts of the successful box office movie Race 3. It was the first time that he went barebody for a role. He is also remembered for his stylish walk with Salman Khan.

During a recent interview, the Animal actor revealed that while shooting with barely any clothes on, the actor suffered a heatstroke. Read on!

Bobby Deol recalls shooting bare body for the first time in Race 3

Back in 2018, Remo D'Souza joined hands with Salman Khan’s production house for the action-comedy film Race 3. While bhaijaan led the show, he was joined by Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, and Freddy Daruwala.

In the film we see Khan and Deol flaunting their impressive chiseled body. But did you know the Animal star suffered heatstroke while shooting one of the scenes in the scorching heat of Jaisalmer?

During a recent chat with Zoom, Bobby Deol revealed that while it was fun doing the stylish bare body walk, it also made him sick. He recalled, “I remember we were shooting in Jaisalmer and it was close to 50 degrees. I started shivering and I was like 'Why am I shivering?' Then I got heatstroke and Mamu, nothing happens to him, heat cold anything, he’s so tough. Nothing happens to Salman.”

Advertisement

In the same chat, the actor stated that Salman, whom he fondly calls Mamu, is the ‘most kindest and honest persons’ he has ever met. Recalling his chat with the Tiger 3 star, Bobby stated, “I used to tell him that I’m lucky to be cast and he used to say, ‘You’re not lucky at all. They need you that’s why they take you, he always tells me,” he shared adding that Salman's empowering words give him more self-belief.

Bobby Deol’s work front

With his portrayal of Abrar Haque in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol proved that he is one of the most-loved actors for a reason. The actor has an impressive line-up of work across languages which includes an untitled YRF Spy Universe film.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol says, ‘everybody brainwashes you’ as he recalls not taking challenges in his early phase of career