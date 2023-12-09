Did you know Bobby Deol was cast in Animal because of a brooding pic? Actor says ‘Bekaari ke din kaam aa gaye’
Bobby Deol, who was seen as Abrar Haque in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, revealed how he bagged the role. Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted to cast him because of his expression in a brooding picture!
Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, has been making waves at the box office. Bobby Deol is seen in the role of Abrar Haque in the film and is being lauded by one and all for his performance. He recently revealed how director Sandeep Reddy Vanga cast him in the film for this role, and it is quite interesting! Read on to find out.
Bobby Deol on how Sandeep Reddy Vanga cast him in Animal
In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Bobby Deol said that a picture of him was clicked while he was playing Celebrity Cricket League. This was back when he didn’t have a lot of work. The brooding expression in the picture caught Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s attention, and he told Bobby that he wanted to cast him for Abrar’s role because of that expression.
Bobby Deol said, “When I was playing Celebrity Cricket League, I didn’t have a lot of work. At that time, someone must have clicked my photo. So, when I met Sandeep for the first time, he showed me that photo, which I still have on my phone. He said, ‘I want to cast you because of your expression in this photo. It’s amazing.'” He further added, “Bekaari ke din kaam aa gaye (the days of idleness came in handy).”
Bobby Deol recalls Sandeep Reddy Vanga praised him while shooting for Animal
Meanwhile, Bobby Deol also recalled a day on the set when he was shooting for an important moment in Animal. After he shot for the scene, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the entire team of the film clapped for him. While Bobby wondered what happened, the director came to him and said, “What an award-winning shot!” The actor said that he couldn’t believe it was happening and that it meant a lot to him.
About Animal
Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. Sandee Reddy Vanga not only directed the film; he also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Pranay Reddy and Saurabh Gupta. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Pranay Reddy Vanga under T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios. It released in theatres on December 1, 2023.
