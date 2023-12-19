Did you know Boman Irani worked as a shopkeeper for 14 years? Dunki actor RECALLS old days
Boman Irani recently recalled his struggling days and revealed that he worked as a shopkeeper for 14 years and also used to smell of ghee and potatoes.
Bollywood actor Boman Irani, famous for his performances in Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots, is set to appear in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. The actor shared insights into the challenges he encountered at various stages of life, even after achieving success in his acting career. However, he acknowledged that success is more rewarding when earned through hard work. Boman also reminisced about his earlier days as a middle-class shopkeeper, where he was always surrounded by the aroma of 'ghee.'
Boman Irani opens up on his struggling days
In the latest podcast for Jist, Boman Irani shared that he didn't own a house until he turned 47. There was a period when his building needed repairs because he could see the sky from his bed. Recalling the same, he said, “I didn’t have a house in my name till I was 47. There was a time when my building had to be repaired because I could see the sky from my bed. Life can be cruel, childhood can be cruel. Some people get it easy. But it is tastier when it comes hard.” Despite going through tough times, the actor never quit, as he thought it would be “cruel” to himself.
Recalling his time as a middle-class shopkeeper, the actor mentioned, “I was a shopkeeper for 14 years and I used to smell of ‘ghee’ and potatoes. I felt odd about it. But, my wife used to tell me to wear it like a badge of honour, ‘It is ok if your body smells of ghee’.” He further mentioned that they used to fry wafers at their shop, and no matter how many times you take a shower, the smell won't go away. Despite being a successful middle-class shopkeeper, he desired to be an actor and director.
When asked if it's easier to imagine struggles after achieving success, Boman rejected the notion. He mentioned that he is still striving for his art and craft, having faced rejections as he went door to door in pursuit of something unique. He said, “I am still struggling for my art, my craft. I went from door to door facing rejections because I wanted to do something unique. So, I have a sense of rejection also. Just because I have got a certain stature today, it doesn’t mean that people will tell me, ‘You write anything, we will make it.’ There is rejection even today.”
Boman Irani will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-awaited upcoming film Dunki which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will be released on December 21.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan gives sneak peek into Boman Irani's role in Dunki; says, 'It was very difficult for him to do'
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: 'Would be different. Doubt it being better' Prithviraj Sukumaran on if he directed Salaar
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Sardar cousins reveal audition story; share work experience with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor feels 'surreal' on Mr. India getting applause at London Film Festival; 'The magic is intact'