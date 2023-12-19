Did you know Boman Irani worked as a shopkeeper for 14 years? Dunki actor RECALLS old days

Bollywood actor Boman Irani, famous for his performances in Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots, is set to appear in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. The actor shared insights into the challenges he encountered at various stages of life, even after achieving success in his acting career. However, he acknowledged that success is more rewarding when earned through hard work. Boman also reminisced about his earlier days as a middle-class shopkeeper, where he was always surrounded by the aroma of 'ghee.'

Boman Irani opens up on his struggling days

In the latest podcast for Jist, Boman Irani shared that he didn't own a house until he turned 47. There was a period when his building needed repairs because he could see the sky from his bed. Recalling the same, he said, “I didn’t have a house in my name till I was 47. There was a time when my building had to be repaired because I could see the sky from my bed. Life can be cruel, childhood can be cruel. Some people get it easy. But it is tastier when it comes hard.” Despite going through tough times, the actor never quit, as he thought it would be “cruel” to himself.

Recalling his time as a middle-class shopkeeper, the actor mentioned, “I was a shopkeeper for 14 years and I used to smell of ‘ghee’ and potatoes. I felt odd about it. But, my wife used to tell me to wear it like a badge of honour, ‘It is ok if your body smells of ghee’.” He further mentioned that they used to fry wafers at their shop, and no matter how many times you take a shower, the smell won't go away. Despite being a successful middle-class shopkeeper, he desired to be an actor and director.

When asked if it's easier to imagine struggles after achieving success, Boman rejected the notion. He mentioned that he is still striving for his art and craft, having faced rejections as he went door to door in pursuit of something unique. He said, “I am still struggling for my art, my craft. I went from door to door facing rejections because I wanted to do something unique. So, I have a sense of rejection also. Just because I have got a certain stature today, it doesn’t mean that people will tell me, ‘You write anything, we will make it.’ There is rejection even today.”

Boman Irani will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-awaited upcoming film Dunki which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will be released on December 21.

