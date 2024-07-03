Did you know bride-to-be Radhika Merchant’s customized jewelry at cruise pre-wedding was made by Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian's designer?

Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is set to marry his long-time beau, Radhika Merchant, on July 12, 2024. The family hosted star-studded pre-wedding festivities, and the soon-to-be couple looked exceptionally happy during the events held in Jamnagar and Italy. Adding to the glitz and glam, a new report suggests that Radhika Merchant's jewelry for the cruise pre-wedding was designed by Beyoncé and media mogul Kim Kardashian's designer.

Beyonce and Kim Kardashian's jewelry designer designed statement pieces for Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding

American jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, known for creating pieces for Hollywood celebrities such as Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian, recently showcased her exquisite creations made for Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. On Instagram, Lorraine shared stunning photos of custom necklaces and earrings crafted for Radhika, including an opal and diamond necklace worn with a stunning blue Versace gown during a cruise party hosted by the couple.

The luxurious cruise party began in Italy on May 29 and ended in France on June 1. Radhika also adorned a magnificent diamond necklace and earrings designed by Lorraine Schwartz, paired with a black outfit for another pre-wedding event.

According to IndiaToday, designer Lorraine spent months designing pieces of jewelry that were all custom-made for Radhika to wear during the pre-wedding celebrations.

Lorraine captioned the post, "So excited to celebrate this beautiful inside and out couple Radhika & Anant as they get married, Here are some of our favorite looks we made for Radhika, Such a pleasure and an honor to create pieces for this amazing , loving family".

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant and Radgika's 'Shubh Vivaah' ceremony is set to take place on July 12 at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre. The following day, July 13, will feature a 'Shubh Aashirdwad' ceremony, with guests requested to dress in Indian formal attire.

On the final day of the festivities, July 14, a 'Mangal Utsav' (wedding reception) will be held, with an Indian chic dress code specified. Additionally, reports indicate that a sangeet ceremony is planned for July at the Grand Theater of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

