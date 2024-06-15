Did you know Chandu Champion star Kartik Aaryan was 90 kg and 'couldn’t do single push-up' when he started training?

Kartik Aaryan has been stealing the limelight for his epic transformation in Kabir Khan's recently released directorial venture, Chandu Champion. Kartik plays the role of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, in the biographical sports drama.

Do you know that the actor weighed 90 kg when he began training for his role?

Kartik Aaryan's transformation journey

In a new interview with Hindustan Times, Kartik Aaryan's fitness trainer and national-level boxer, Tridev Pandey, shared how the Chandu Champion actor lost his weight from 90 kg to 72 kg.

Recalling his first meeting with Kartik, Tridev said that the actor couldn't perform a single push-up.

Stressing Kartik's preparation strategy, the trainer said, "By the time we were done training, he had followed a calorie-deficit diet, was 72 kg and could do push-ups with 50 kg weight on his back and pull-ups with 27.5 kg weight around his waist."

The 33-year-old actor also learned about 50 types of skipping "without steroids or injections".

According to his coach, Kartik Aaryan took 14 months to get the final results.

Kartik Aaryan was new to boxing

Kartik Aaryan admitted that he doesn't know boxing. The trainer further shared that Kartik didn’t even wear boxing gloves in the first few sessions.

Talking about his training process for celebrities, the fitness coach said, "When they’re with me, I tell them to forget they’re a star and to train like an athlete. Kartik did that and the skills he learned here will help him all his life."

Advertisement

About a week ago, Kartik Aaryan posted a video of the song, Sarfira, on Instagram. In his post, Kartik informed his fans about his physical transformation for his role in Chandu Champion.

Calling it his "most challenging transformational journey", he wrote, "From 90kg (Freddy) to 72 kg (Chandu Champion)... the most challenging transformational journey of my career is about to unfold..."

Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik Aaryan has worked in movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Satyaprem Ki Katha, to name a few.

Kartik will now be seen in Anees Bazmee's upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror comedy also stars Tabu, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

ALSO READ: Chandu Champion Twitter Review: 15 tweets to check before watching Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan's latest film