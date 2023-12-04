Did you Know Charu Shankar who plays Ranbir Kapoor's mom in Animal is only one year older than him?
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was released on December 1. In the film, Charu Shankar who played the role of Ranbir's mother, is only one year older than him in real life.
Since the release of Animal, the buzz around the film has been top-notch. The Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is breaking records at the box office and receiving praise from fans as well as critics. Amidst rave reviews, the fact that Charu Shankar who played the role of Ranbir's mother in Animal is one year older than him in real life is doing rounds on social media.
Charu Shankar is one year older than Ranbir Kapoor in real life
In Animal, Charu Shankar played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's mother. According to IMDb, Charu was born on August 17, 1981, while Ranbir was born on September 28, 1982. In Animal, the actress, 42, takes on the role of Jyoti B Singh, the wife of Balbir R Singh (played by 66-year-old Anil Kapoor) and the mother of Ranvijay Vijay Balbir Singh (played by a 41-year-old Ranbir Kapoor).
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and others. The film is set to have a sequel titled Animal Park which has been hinted during the film.
Speaking about the story, this action-packed film showcases a bad-heated relationship between a father and son. Interestingly, Animal stands out as one of the longest Indian movies ever made, with a runtime of 201 minutes.
Meanwhile, Animal was released on December 1.
