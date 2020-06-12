  1. Home
Did you know Deepika Padukone did a cameo in THIS Salman Khan starrer as a gesture for denying his film offer?

Deepika Padukone did a cameo in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Main Aurr Mrs Khanna, but, she did not share the screen space with him. Check out the video here.
Cameo roles in films often get missed, however, when it is someone like Deepika Padukone, fans keep remembering them from time to time. And today, we are reminiscing Deepika's cameo in Salman Khan film Main Aurr Mrs Khanna. However, what fans have also been talking about it how there isn't any scene with Salman himself, none the less, the fans of both the actors were happy enough to see her in the movie. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sohail Khan in pivotal roles.

Deepika's role includes a scene with Sohail and Yash Tonk at the airport where they own a cafe. The actress looks stunning in a saree and her appearance lasted for about 3 minutes, during which, we see Sohail's character flirt with Deepika's character. In fact, Preity Zinta also did a cameo in the film as she was seen during a dance sequence and also in one of the scenes. Reports have it that the actress had agreed to do the film as a small gesture because she had said no to him before having made her debut.

As per a PTI report, Deepika Padukone said, "He(Salman Khan) offered me my first film when I was too young and I was not ready to be in front of the camera. I will always be grateful to him. Just the fact that he offered me a film was a great thing. It is taking a long time for us to come together on screen, so I think there is something special waiting for us."  

Well, interesting much, isn't it?

