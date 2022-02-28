Did you know Deepika Padukone questioned Ranveer Singh's appreciation post for Gehraiyaan?

Gehraiyaan continues to win the heart of the audience. It stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Many have praised the film and performances of the actors, especially Deepika. But Ranveer Singh had shared a mushy picture with his wife and also penned down a note to describe her performance. Well, in a recent interview with India Today, the Pathan actress revealed that she had questioned him for the post, and he gave an epic reply.

Deepika asked Ranveer specifically for the adjectives (transcendent, superlative, and sublime) he had used. She wanted to know that is he was saying it because of love or if he was being objective? To this 83 the actor said, 'no I am being objective about this'. The actress did admit that Ranveer has always praised her work and even been honest while reviewing her performance. The actor had written on the post, “Doobey…haan doobey…Ek dooje mein yahaan… Tour de force Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud!”

On Sunday, the actor had shared a series of pictures on his Instagram stories. He was in Bangalore enjoying Karnataka delicacies. He shared the picture of Chiroti Halu served with Badam milk and later, shared Deepika’s childhood photo.

On the work front, Deepika was seen with Ranveer in 83, a sports drama based on India winning the world cup for the first time. The actor was seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev and she played his wife’s role.

Also Read: From food to photos, Ranveer Singh shares precious moments from wife Deepika Padukone's Bangalore home