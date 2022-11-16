Did you know Deepika Padukone was 'taken aback' by her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela?

Popular filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali , who is accredited for his work in blockbuster hit films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, opened up on working with actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Notably, on Tuesday, the film Ram Leela clocked 9 years of release. He also spilled beans on Ranveer and Deepika dating each other around the same time.

Bhansali, as reported by ETimes, simply conveyed the sexual attraction part in the film to Deepika-Ranveer and they completely understood it.“They (Deepika and Ranveer) had never played such unabashed characters. Once in a while, Deepika would get taken aback by her character's uninhibited behaviour. But she would convey exactly what I wanted. Both of them are marvelous actors. They made the expression of love so effortless and magical. They have conveyed the purest form of love,” said Bhansali, as reported by ETimes.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali compares Ram Leela with ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ and ‘Devdas’

Bhansali, as reported by ETimes, further said, "It (Ram Leela) was a bright happy colourful film. I returned to my Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas style of filmmaking. Ram-Leela came after the failure of two of my films. We had worked with equal passion on Saawariya and Guzaarish. Both films are as precious to me as Ram-Leela. But somehow our efforts did not connect with the audience. That broke my heart. I got back to direction determined to get back my audience. I needed Ram-Leela to reach out to the widest possible audience. Not that I made Ram-Leela to prove anything. I made the film I enjoyed making and I hoped audiences would share my pleasure."

The film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, is an adaption of the popular play Romeo and Juliet. This Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer film was released on November 15, 2013.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh reveals ONE thing that causes argument between him and Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha