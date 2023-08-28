Did you know Deepika Padukone went for '12 food tastings' before wedding with Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in November 2018. Their wedding was held at the Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, Italy, and pictures from their wedding were absolutely dreamlike. Their wedding was a private affair, with their families and friends in attendance. Deepika’s bridal looks were a huge hit, and many of them were designed by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Now, a video of Sabyasachi and Deepika’s interview from 2019 has gone viral on Reddit, and the designer is heard talking about DeepVeer’s wedding.

Sabyasachi talks about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding

In a conversation with The Business Of Fashion in 2019, Sabyasachi said, “I have never had the kind of food that was served in Deepika's wedding. Ranveer told me that she went for multiple food tastings,” to which Deepika Padukone added, “Twelve!” Sabyasachi further added, “And it was just very well curated. The venue was perfect. And at the same time, it was such a big wedding in its stature, but if you look at the physical wedding, it was very small, very intimate, very cultured. And they all had people around them that mattered to them, that was a part of their immediate family, and I think that's how weddings should be organised.”

Meanwhile, the designer also shared that Deepika knew what she wanted her wedding to be – right from the color of her outfits, jewelry, flowers, and venue to the ‘South Indian coffee that would be served to the guests’. He added, “By the way, they flew down all their caterers from South India.”

Advertisement

For her Konkani wedding, Deepika wore a Kanjeevaram saree from Advaya by the House of Angadi. Meanwhile, for the Sindhi wedding, mehendi, and post-wedding bash, she wore Sabyasachi creations. Deepika said that she knew that she wanted to wear Sabyasachi outfits for her wedding functions. “10 years ago, when I was a model, even before people wanted to be 'the Sabyasachi bride'. When I was a model, a large part of my exposure to his work was back then. That's when I'd already decided that whenever I get married, he was definitely one of the designers that I wanted to work with. Then it's a different thing that for almost every function of mine, I wore his clothes,” said Deepika.

ALSO READ: Vin Diesel shares unseen throwback pic with Deepika Padukone; fans demand a Fast & Furious film featuring them