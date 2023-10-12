Did you know Dhak Dhak's script remided producer of 'bike fanatic' John Abraham's Dhoom?

The upcoming film Dhak Dhak features an impressive cast with Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in the main roles. The slice-of-life drama, Dhak Dhak, is set to hit the big screen on October 13. John Abraham recently expressed his appreciation on social media for the Dhak Dhak team, highlighting the film's theme of celebrating life. He also praised producers Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya for their courage. Now, the film’s producer Pranjal has opened up on the same and also mentioned how the script reminded him of John Abrahan’s Dhoom.

During a recent chat with News18, Pranjal Khandhdiya expressed his happiness and appreciated John Abraham for supporting a “non star-led film”. He also mentioned how the script reminded him of Dhoom (2004), in which John played the role of the antagonist. He recalled, “When I read the script, it immediately brought back memories of Dhoom. We've all seen the Dhoom series, and the iconic image of John Abraham riding a Hayabusa or a Ducati is what comes first to our minds when we discuss about bikes.”

Recalling how the actor responded after seeing the Dhak Dhak trailer, Pranjal mentioned, “We were certain that we weren't making a film just for female bikers. Our aim was to showcase regular women embracing biking and going on an extraordinary journey and that’s what impressed John when he saw the trailer. He was so impressed that he wrote a note of praise for us. He genuinely liked the trailer and is eager to see the film as well. Furthermore, he reached out to each actor personally to offer his congratulations.”

He further added, “John is very happy that we've made a film featuring women riding bikes, and not just on city streets but all the way to Khardung La. When someone you've looked up to for inspiration acknowledges your work, it holds great significance. John is the original bike fanatic, and his passion for bikes is well-known across the nation.”

The Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dhak Dhak is all set to hit the silver screen on October 13.

