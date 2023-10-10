Did you know Dia Mirza learned bike riding post giving birth to son? Dhak Dhak actress reveals

The Dhak Dhak trailer, which came out on October 9, provides a sneak peek at the film's main cast – Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi – as they embark on an adventurous motorcycle journey in the rugged Leh region. In a recent chat, the actors shared that, except for Fatima, none of them had prior motorcycle riding experience before filming began. Surprisingly, even the most experienced team member, Ratna Pathak, took on the challenge of learning to ride a bike at the age of 65.

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Ratna Pathak opened up on her unique bike-riding experience in the film Dhak Dhak and shared, “I have driven bikes in my dreams many times. I used to look at bike riders and think that someday I will too ride a bike but I didn’t know that at the age of 65, I will have to ride a bike.”

Even though she has acquired this new skill, Ratna is reluctant to call herself a biker. She further added, “I had a lot of help. There were a lot of people who trained me. When I was driving in Mumbai, it was beautiful. It was fine till Delhi also but when I was driving at high-altitude while reaching Khardung La, it does something to you. I got a little scared. Then I became very nervous. I still can’t say that I really know how to ride a bike because I won’t be able to drive in traffic for sure.”

Apart from Ratna Pathak, Dia Mirza, who became part of the project in less than a year after giving birth to her son, had to face her fears and acquire the skill of bike riding. She mentioned, “I had just given birth to my child. He was less than a year old when we were shooting for this film. I can’t tell you at how many levels this film has spoken to me.”

About Dhak Dhak

Dhak Dhak tells the story of four regular women who meet and go on an extraordinary adventure together, riding to Khardung La in Leh, which is the highest motorable pass in the world. Along their journey, they face challenges that strengthen their friendship. The movie is produced by Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films in partnership with Viacom18 Studios and directed by Tarun Dudeja. It's scheduled to be released in theaters on October 13. The film stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles.

