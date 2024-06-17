Did you know Diljit Dosanjh almost ran away from home at the age of 8 because of a girl? Here's what happened

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most beloved singers and actors, and recently, he has captured the hearts of his fans with his appearances in The Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila. While many simply adore Diljit as a fan, did you know that he actually left home at the age of 8 after proposing marriage to a girl in school? Read to know the full story here!

Diljit Dosanjh recalls proposing girl for marriage at the age of 8 and running away from home

In a chat with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Diljit was asked about the story of him leaving his home once at the age of 8. Diljit recalled the funny incident and the actual story behind it. The Crew actor revealed that he tried to run away from home at the age of 8 because of a girl in his school.

He recalled that his seniors were asking everyone which girl they liked, and he pointed to a girl and said he liked her. His senior then told him to confess his feelings to her and said they would get married. Diljit followed this advice and told the girl they would get married. The girl complained to the teacher, who then told him to bring his parents. For Diljit, this felt like the end of the world.

Advertisement

Diljit further added that he opened the fridge, picked two bananas and some other fruits, took his cycle, and just left. He went about five minutes away from his house when one of the villagers yelled at him to go back home. So, that villager made Diljit return home when he tried to leave.

The next day, Diljit Dosanjh lied about having a stomach ache and skipped school for two days. Surprisingly, his teacher also let him stay home.

Diljit Dosanjh's work front

On the work front, Diljit is preparing for the release of his next movie titled Jatt and Juliet 3, alongside Neeru Bajwa. Additionally, the actor is set to star in No Entry 2 with Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, a sequel backed by Boney Kapoor and directed by Anees Bazmee.

Earlier we reported that the sequel is scheduled to begin filming in December 2024 and is slated for a major theatrical release in 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya enjoy Anant-Radhika's cruise pre-wedding in UNSEEN clip; don’t miss Boney Kapoor’s hilarious Gen Z lingo fail