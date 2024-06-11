Did you know Diljit Dosanjh didn’t want to do Jatt and Juliet due to differences with producer? Here's how he was convinced

India’s beloved Jatt & Juliet are all set to arrive in the theaters near you. The much-awaited trailer of Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s third part was released earlier today. During the grand event, the actor-singer revealed that he had decided not to sign this franchise initially but a blank cheque offer changed his plan.

Why Diljit Dosanjh didn’t want to be a part of Jatt & Juliet?

The Amar Singh Chamkila star revealed that he initially had differences with producer Darshan Singh Grewal making him decide on not signing it back in 2011. He recalled at the trailer launch event, “We had problems with each other. So when the movie offer came to me, I wanted to go and reject the film in person.”

When Diljit visited his office in order to refuse the offer, Darshan signed a blank cheque and told him, ‘Paaji, fill in the amount, I want to do a film with you.’ Diljit didn’t foresee this and told his manager on the side, ‘Now what do we do? We cannot refuse this na.’

Diljit then enquired who charges the maximum money in the industry and put the same amount hoping that the producer would withdraw the offer. Grewal in his response responded, ‘Add another one lakh to the amount and sign the film'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jatt & Juliet 3 Trailer OUT: Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa return with double the laughter and love

Interestingly, Jatt & Juliet emerged as the biggest Punjabi blockbuster of that time. After that Darshan again arrived with a blank cheque for Diljit. Talking about the same, he shared, “Now, I decided to put in an amount that no one in the industry gets. My (pay) standard was raised because of this film.”

More about Jatt & Juliet 3

Written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, this Jaani musical also stars Neeru Bajwa, Rana Ranbir, BN Sharma, Jasmin Bajwa, Nasir Chinyoti, Akram Udas, Hardip Gill, Mohini Toor, and Sukh Pindiala among others. Bankrolled by White Hill Studios & Speed Records, the movie will hit worldwide on June 27, 2024.

Last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of a cop in his upcoming drama filled with love, laughter, and unexpected twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

ALSO READ: Sonam Bajwa lauds Diljit Dosanjh’s performance in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'Entire Punjab is very proud of him'