Did you know Dimple Kapadia walked off sets of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo to take a flight back home? Here’s why

Homi Adajania’s crime drama series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo premiered on May 5, 2023, and it has been receiving good reviews. The entertaining series stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, and others. Dimple Kapadia plays the role of Rani Baa in the OTT series, who is involved in the illegal production and trade business of a drug called Flamingo. Now, filmmaker Homi Adajania has revealed what it was like shooting for the series with Dimple Kapadia, and how she almost took a flight back home mid-schedule.

Homi Adajania on working with Dimple Kapadia in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Homi Adajania said that every time he does a project with Dimple Kapadia, she decides to quit a week before they start shooting. IANS quoted him saying, “She'll call me up because she gets anxious and acts like a child who's acting in her first world.” He added that they went through this on the shoot of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo as well, however, this time she took it a step further. Recalling the incident, Homi Adajania said that they were shooting the dinner table scene, during which she announces that she will declare a vaaris (heir) the day after Janmashtami. While Dimple Kapadia did her take, she wasn’t content with it. She requested the associate director to allow her a re-take, which was granted to her, but only after they finished the pending scenes to shoot for the day.

He said that post finishing the pending scenes for the day, Dimple Kapadia reminded them about the re-take. Homi Adajania said that she wasn’t happy with her first take, and that he is glad they shot it again as she absolutely killed it in another attempt. “For some reason that night, she just really felt she had much more in her and she had not given it,” he said. The next morning after the shoot, he met Dimple Kapadia for breakfast and she told him she had left the shoot and gone to the airport to catch a flight to Mumbai.

“She tells me that she had actually gone to the airport to fly back to Bombay - in the middle of the schedule because she didn't want to do this anymore. Luckily, at some point, she turned around and better sense prevailed. So yes, there was a fine one pulled by Ms. Kapadia during the shoot,” said Homi Adajania.

ALSO READ: Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo EXCLUSIVE: Homi Adajania opens up on his repeated collaborations with Dimple Kapadia