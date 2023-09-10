Did you know discussions on Jawan between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee started at a cricket match 5 years ago?

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, has made a significant impact at the box office and has garnered enthusiastic praise from both audiences and critics. Director Atlee's direction and his portrayal of SRK in a massy avatar have been particularly well-received. Many prominent individuals, including cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who has played for Shah Rukh's team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, have shared their reviews of the film on social media. DK also shared an interesting anecdote about the discussions that led to the project's inception.

Dinesh Karthik reveals Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan started talks on Jawan in 2018

Dinesh Karthik took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an extensive review of the Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan. In his review, he praised director Atlee and SRK for their outstanding work in the movie. He also revealed an interesting tidbit that the discussions for the film first began five years ago during a cricket match in 2018. DK also acknowledged the tremendous effort put into the film.

He wrote, “#JAWAN SCALE and GRANDEUR I'm sure it will become the Highest grossing INDIAN movie ever! What an amazing effort by @Atlee_dir to bring @iamsrk in so many avatars, my fav being Vikram Rathore, style and charisma like no one else ever has seen from SRK! I remember when in 2018 I started with KKR and that's when Atlee had started talks with SRK and in fact he came for CSK vs KKR match at Chennai It's taken 5 long years, so many discussions, so many small script tweaks and so much has happened in this time and to put everything in perspective and bring it out so well in a proper commercial manner and to make every frame so much fun, filled with style and oomph was worth the wait!" Have a look:

Dinesh Karthik went on to praise the rest of the cast and crew of Jawan. He expressed, “Kudos to @VenkyMysore sir, I'm soo happy for him. He has worked tirelessly in the background and to have such a COLOSSAL hit is richly deserved for him. Massive congrats to the whole jawan team! @NayantharaU and @VijaySethuOffl You guys are pan India heroes and so nice to see y'all holding your own in every scene and showing your skills. @anirudhofficial The Rockstar of today and with every movie you're scaling to a different height brother. BGM was (fire emojis).”

Jawan is currently running in cinemas!

