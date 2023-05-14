Did you know Dwayne Johnson once called Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel 'manipulative'? Read why

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is one of the bankable names in the industry owing to his blockbuster films and acting prowess. The WWE icon turned actor got his biggest breaks after starring in the Fast & Furious franchise where he played the role of Luke Hobbs. Well do you know why he left the action franchise? For the unversed, Dwayne’s rift with co-star Vin Diesel was the reason behind his sudden exit and even after making numerous efforts the former never returned.

When Vin Diesel made a plea to Dwayne Johnson to make Fast & Furious return

It was during the production of ‘The Fate of the Furious’ in 2016 when Vin Diesel made Dwayne angry by arriving late on the sets. The latter took to his social media to call his co-stars “unprofessional.” In 2021, Vin took to his Instagram handle to request his “little brother” Dwayne to return to the blockbuster franchise.

Sharing a photo of him and Dwayne, Vin wrote, ‘My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.’

Dwayne Johnson called Vin Diesel’s post manipulative

During an interview with a tabloid, Dwayne reacted to the post shared by Vin and said that he did not appreciate the actor bringing his kids and late actor Paul Walker. He was quoted saying, “I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

