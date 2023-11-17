Did you know earlier version of Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New Year was similar to Dunki? Farah Khan SPILLS

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dunki, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Recently, Farah Khan shared that a few years ago, she had offered a similar script to Shah Rukh Khan, but he turned it down, feeling he was “too old” for the role.

Farah Khan reveals the earlier version of Happy New Year was similar to Dunki

During a recent chat with Bharti Singh and Harsh Lambachiya in their podcast, Farah Khan revealed that she was surprised when she saw the promo of Dunki because the story was very similar to her earlier version of Happy New Year, which Shah Rukh Khan did not approve of. She said, “I wrote a version of Happy New Year that Shah Rukh did not like. It is very strange because now I’m watching the promo of Dunki… That Happy New Year was about 4 boys who want to go to America and be tadipaar and the only way they want to do it is if they take part in a dance competition because the finals are in Las Vegas.”

Farah Khan further recalled that Shah Rukh Khan did not like the script as he felt he would look “too old”. She said, “‘I will look too old, I’m too old to play this young boy.”

She suggested that this version was remarkably similar to Dunki. There are also online speculations that Dunki might be an alternate version of Munna Bhai Chale America, the third installment of the franchise that was initially planned with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi but never materialized.

More about Dunki

The movie is scheduled for an international release on December 21, a day before it hits theaters in India. Written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon, the film is a collaborative production between Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

The movie revolves around an illegal immigration method known as Donkey Flight. Filmed in diverse locations, including the vibrant city of Mumbai and the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir, Dunki takes the audience on a journey. The filmmakers opted for international settings such as London, Budapest, Jeddah, and Neom to bring their project to life.

The film stars Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, Satish Shah, Parikshit Sahni, and Vicky Kaushal (in a cameo), alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

ALSO READ: Dunki: Does Shah Rukh Khan starrer have more than one cinematographer? Here’s what we know