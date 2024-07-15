Did you know Emraan Hashmi was warned by Mahesh Bhatt against playing Shoaib in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai? Here’s why

"Raste ki parwah karunga to manzil bura maan jayegi," remember when Emraan Hashmi delivered this powerful dialogue in Milan Luthria's directorial venture, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai? Emraan played the role of Shoaib Khan, a character based on Dawood Ibrahim in the 2010 film.

The actor recently spoke about his uncle, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who had apprehensions about him choosing to do the role.

Mahesh Bhatt warned him to play Shoaib, says Emraan Hashmi

During a recent interview with The Lallantop, Emraan Hashmi shared that Mahesh Bhatt was unsure about his character, Shoaib Khan, in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. Bhatt believed that Shoaib was a 'grey' character, which would change how the audience perceived him as an actor.

Quoting the filmmaker, Emraan said, "If you play this character, your career will be over." He added, "Unko kuch reservations this character ko lekar (He had reservations about the character)."

When Bhatt heard the script from Milan Luthria, he felt it was an irredeemable character. The Murder actor recalled his words by saying. "Jisse aapne ye play kar lia toh aap hamari films mein jo grey shades hain unmein to redemption hota hai lekin usmein audience ka perception aapka overnight badal jaayega (this character will change people’s perception of you overnight)."

Mahesh Bhatt apologized to Milan Luthria

Emraan Hashmi further shared that Mahesh Bhatt apologized to director Milan Luthria after the release of Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. Bhatt called Milan and admitted that he was wrong. Bhatt called the film "entertaining" rather than "dark".

The actor elaborated on Bhatt's apprehensions, saying that he was skeptical about the climax as well and wasn't sure if the audience would like it.

All about Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Ajay played the role of Sultaan Mirza, a character inspired by Haji Mastan. The 2010 film also featured Prachi Desai, Randeep Hooda, and others. Its sequel, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara, was released in 2013.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi has two Telugu films, OG and G2, in the pipeline.

