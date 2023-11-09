Did you know Farah Khan used to vomit in bucket every time Shah Rukh Khan removed shirt on Om Shanti Om set?

Farah Khan is a highly acclaimed filmmaker in the industry, recognized for her straightforward views. Over the years, she has brought forth numerous entertaining movies. Among her extensive filmography, the 2007 hit, Om Shanti Om, stands out as an enduring iconic film. Today the film which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles completed 16 years of its release. Earlier, Farah Khan spoke about the time when she was pregnant while shooting Dard-E-Disco.

Farah Khan recalls a memorable time while shooting Dard-E-Disco

Earlier during an interaction with Film Companion, Farah Khan spoke about becoming pregnant during the last phase of shooting for Om Shanti Om. She mentioned that she had a memorable experience filming the song Dard-E-Disco, where

Shah Rukh Khan revealed his six-pack abs for the first time.

She shared that every time SRK removed his shirt, she would vomit into a bucket kept on set! He had to reassure him that it wasn't a reaction to his fantastic-looking body. She said, “I got pregnant towards the end of the shoot of Om Shanti Om and we still had to shoot Dard-E-Disco. So every time SRK took his shirt off I would throw up in a bucket that was kept on set! I had to assure him this was not a reaction to his body, which was looking fab!”

About Om Shanti Om

The romantic fantasy film Om Shanti Om was released in 2007 and directed by Farah Khan. Produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, the movie also marked Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Alongside them, the movie featured Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Arjun Rampal, Yuvika Chaudhary, and various other actors.

Om Shanti Om gained recognition as a unique project, with a remarkable 31 Bollywood stars making cameo appearances in the song Deewangi. The song included appearances from stars like Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, and many more. Deewangi also united veteran stars like Rekha, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jeetendra, and Mithun Chakraborty.

Om Shanti Om received critical acclaim and was a massive box office success, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2007.

