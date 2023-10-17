Did you know Govinda never planned to be dancer? Actor reveals 'Dance seekhna meri majboori thi'

Bollywood actor Govinda is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. His first film was 1986's Ilzaam and then appeared in over 165 Hindi films. With the films like Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Raja Babu, and many more, Govinda carved a niche for himself. He is not only an actor but also a perfectionist at dancing. But in a recent interview, the actor revealed that he never planned to be a dancer while giving the reason why he needed to be a dancer.

Govinda reveals he never planned to be dancer

During an interview with The Times Of India, Govinda made an interesting revelation when he said that he never had a plan to become a dancer but had to be. The actor said that during his time of rising, big actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, and Mithun Chakraborty were award-winning actors and he thought of practicing something that could help him stand out rather than acting as he needed to run his household.

The Hero No. 1 actor who is famously known for his signature dance moves flaunting his unique style continued, "I didn’t know how to dance. Dance seekhna meri majboori thi. All the top stars of that time, like Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty were award-winning actors. I had to have some talent beyond acting that could help me stand out. Ghar kaise chalta?"

He further added that at that time he wondered what could make him shine in life rather than acting. Recalling how someone suggested that his films' songs play more than his films, the 59-year-old actor said that his songs such as Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, I Am a Street Dancer, Bam Bam Bambai were superhits, so he decided to shine his dancing skills.

After practicing his dance skills, the actor added that he became famous overnight and got the opportunity to work with some of the best actors in the industry such as Dilip Sahab, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna. He then said that after working with such legendary actors, he was also recognized as an actor and ended, "Nothing was planned."

