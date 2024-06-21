Did you know Gullak 4’s Jameel Khan aka Santosh Mishra never gave auditions, refused films, shows before marriage; here’s why

Jameel Khan, also known as Santosh Mishra from Gullak, has been enjoying the success of his family drama show. The latest season of Gullak premiered on June 7, 2024, and opened to positive responses from both fans and critics, maintaining the quality of previous seasons. Interestingly, Khan recently revealed that he never auditioned or sought out work before his marriage. Read on to find out why.

Jameel Khan reveals why he started acting and denied TV shows

In a recent chat with Indian Express, Jameel Khan recalled his journey and revealed what led him to take up acting, which he considered somewhat "accidental" in his case. He mentioned that the acting bug bit him when he was in school at Sherwood College in Nainital. Although he knew he wanted to pursue acting, he didn’t initially see it as a career option since he came from a business family and was an above-average student.

After failing to qualify for the IIT-JEE exam, he experienced a turning point. He moved to Mumbai under the pretext of completing a master's degree in English literature, which he did, but he also started doing professional theatre.

Jameel further added that he never wanted to do films, and television was always a big no for him. He was passionate about theatre, but the money was not enough to survive in a city like Mumbai. He explained that theatre doesn’t pay much, and when one has to fend for themselves, they look for other avenues to make money.

He mentioned that he never regretted his decision to turn down TV and movies. It was only after "his wedding that he started focusing on taking up more films and eventually left the theatre". He explained that he had to take care of his wife and, eventually, their children.

Khan also recalled an incident when he quoted a whopping fee to get out of the situation. A disinterested Jameel went to meet the director, heard the script, and remained adamant about not taking up a television show. The actor recounted that eventually the director agreed to pay me the huge amount and then he couldn't turn down the offer.

He considered himself lucky that people picked him up from the theatre for films. He wasn’t interested in doing television, so he didn’t venture into it. He continued to do a lot of theatre and some voice-overs and dubbing, and then films started coming his way.

Jameel Khan recalls never giving auditions

In the same chat, Jameel revealed that he never gave any auditions for the roles he has played so far. He would respond to audition requests by asking if the stars cast in the film had given auditions. If they hadn't, he would refuse to audition as well, insisting that if they wanted his audition, they should also take the auditions of the stars.

Jameel Khan was skeptical about signing Gullak

Jameel was initially skeptical about signing on for Gullak but is now glad that he did. He explained that he was hesitant because it was similar to television, which he had never been keen on.

However, he was thankful that the makers insisted, and he decided to take on the role.

