Did you know Heeramandi actor Taha Shah was first offered Aditya Roy Kapur’s role in YJHD? Here’s what happened

Taha Shah Budussha is currently basking in the success of his latest web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Amidst the roaring reviews, the actor revealed that he got offered Aditya Roy Kapur’s role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. However, he could not land the role.

While speaking to Galatta India, Taha Shah Badussha revealed that there were some projects he was almost about to get but couldn’t land for some reason or another.

Speaking more about it, the actor shared that he was first offered Aditya Roy Kapur’s role Adi in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. “But that’s okay. Aditya was bigger than me, and I respect him, and I love him so much,” said Taha.

He further added that he was almost there to get the role, but then Aditya came in. Calling it 'okay,' Taha said that he believed that he was not as mature then for that role. Tajdar, aka Taha, shared that he felt Gippi may be better, so he got the film.

"So, every time there’s some backlash, which happens, and it is not only because of your talent, but it's also a combination of other characters like how good you will look with Deepika, Ranbir, your height. There are a thousand other possibilities which are there, which is not in your control, so, I take it as a good thing,” concluded Taha Shah.

About Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released in 2013. Starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles, the movie was directed by Ayan Mukerji. Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin were in supporting roles in the film.

Taha Shah makes Cannes debut

After getting love for Heeramandi, Taha made India proud by debuting at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Taking to his Instagram account, he shared three pictures from his Cannes debut.

The actor mesmerized everyone with this look as he donned an ocean-blue suit paired with black pants. He accessorized with rings in different shades of blue and also wore sunglasses. Sharing the pictures, he captioned them, "Feeling blue never looked so good under the Cannes sun."

