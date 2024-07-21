Did you know Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha was once rejected by Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here's what happened next

Taha Shah Badussha, who marked his debut with the film, Luv Ka The End in 2011, stole the limelight in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar earlier this year. Taha played the role of Tajdar Baloch in the Netflix series. After its release, the critics and fans heaped praises on his performance.

But do you know that Bhansali once rejected Taha Shah and later offered him the lead role of Tajdar in Heeramandi?

When Bhansali rejected Taha Shah for a role

As per his recent Filmfare interview, Taha Shah Badussha wasn't initially cast for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He had bagged another role before Tajdar Baloch. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali rejected him and asked him to look for other opportunities.

The Heeramandi star received a call and learnt that he might not get the role as the filmmaker decided to go in another direction.

Taha Shah recalls being devastated and pleading with Bhansali at his office

The report further stated that Taha Shah felt devastated by the news and reached Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. The Luv Ka The End actor started pleading in front of Bhansali to consider him for the role even before the director could utter a word.

Bhansali then calmed Taha down while informing him that he had another role in mind. The filmmaker wanted him to try for Tajdar Balloch instead.

Taha called it the best surprise of his life and promised to give his best for the lead role in Heeramandi.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a "perfectionist", says Taha Shah

In the same interview, Taha Shah Badussha praised Heeramandi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali by saying that he is a perfectionist.

"I would not say he is a harsh taskmaster. To be very honest, even I am a harsh taskmaster. You need to be one if you want to become something in life. It’s not a negative thing," he said.

"It’s the most positive thing because someone who loves what they do can be passionate about it. It’s not anger, it is passion. Unke daant mein bhi pyaar hain," the Heeramandi star added.

Heeramandi also starred Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Sehgal, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chaddha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shekhar Suman and others. The series was released on May 1, 2024.

