Did you know history behind Animal’s power-packed song Arjan Vailly featuring Ranbir Kapoor?

The anticipation for Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal is soaring high. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor and others. While the intriguing storyline and characters have already added on to the excitement amongst fans, the music of the film is also ruling the internet. One of the songs, Arjan Vailly, from the film has also been roaring everywhere. However, do you know the interesting story behind the song, which is closely connected to the Sikh history?

Diving into history behind the song 'Arjan Vailly'

Amongst several songs from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, the song Arjan Vailly stands out from the rest as it is based on a popular folk tune and has close connection to the Sikh history and intertwined with the film’s plot.

The song Arjun Vailly, originally composed by legendary Punjabi singer Kuldeep Manak, paints a brave and beautiful image of Arjan Singh Nalwa, the son of Sikh military commander Hari Singh Nalwa. Based on the life of the brave heart, the song talks about the times when Hari Singh Nalwa was serving as commander-in-chief for the Sikh Empire’s armies in the early 19th century.

At that time, his son Arjan who was born in Jagraon (present day Ludhiana) proceeded with the war for the Sikh Empire against the Mughals and the mounting British rule in India, after his father’s demise. Now, the song featured in the film also talks about how Arjan Singh Nalwa caused a mayhem in the battlefield with gandaasi (battleaxe).

The song paints a courageous image of the battlefield

The lyrics of the song explain a huge battle being fought with courage by Arjan Singh with his kirpaan, axe and other weapons. Reflecting on the greatness of the war, the Sikh warriors are compared to that of bulls and labeling blood flowing on the battlefield.

On a concluding note, the song ends, drawing a comparison of Arjan with that of a lion and stating that he keeps the police and government under him. The energetic song also draws a parallel comparison between Arjan Singh Nalwa and Ranbir Kapoor’s character, sailing in the same boat.

Animal which is scheduled to release on December 1 has the song written and sung by a popular Punjabi artist, Bhupinder Bhabbal.

