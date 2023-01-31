Did you know Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham were classmates in Bombay Scottish? See pic inside

John Abraham is currently the talk of the town after his fabulous performance in Pathaan . The film which is breaking all the box-office records saw John as the villain in the film fighting against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. We know that fans cannot get over the Garam Masala actor's hot body in the film but here’s a little more cute distraction for you. We got our hands on his school pictures but what is even more interesting is that we can see another superstar in that class picture and that is non-other than Hrithik Roshan . This picture proves that these two actors were classmates.

The picture that is going viral can see two cute boys in it. The picture, shared on Reddit has several students of a class from Bombay Scottish School. Amongst these kids, there are two familiar faces and those are of Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham. It is interesting to see both the actors being classmates. While Hrithik has a smile on his face, John has kept a straight face. Indeed we have to admit that these actors have transformed so much now and have both made bodies to die for.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Hrithik is currently busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's Fighter. He has collaborated with Deepika Padukone for the first time for India's first aerial action film. They recently shot the first schedule in Assam. The duo will start shooting for the second schedule after Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika and John Abraham releases. Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in January 2024. He also has Krrish 4 and War 2 in the pipeline.

Netizens want a separate film on John Abraham's Pathaan character

John Abraham plays the role of Jim, who is an ex-RAW officer. Due to some circumstances, he ends up going rogue. He leads a terrorist group in the film. The actor has managed to impress the audience with his villainous act. He also has face-off scenes with SRK and they are nothing short of a visual treat. Interestingly, netizens have been demanding a film on Jim's character. In Pathaan, it was revealed that Jim and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan from WAR) were together in RAW. Netizens took to Reddit and shared their fan theories on how Jim and Kabir can come together. A user wrote, "They can integrate John's attack in the spyverse." Another user wrote, "Totally agree . Came out as a John fan he was the best thing in the film for me." The main post suggested how the makers can come up with a prequel to show Jim's backstory and add Kabir to it.