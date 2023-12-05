Did you know Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar-Abhay Deol's Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein was last minute entry in ZNMD?

The movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, narrating the tale of three childhood friends embarking on a life-altering road trip. Zoya Akhtar mentioned that the end credit song Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein was added at the last moment because the original ending, featuring three boys running in front of bulls towards the camera, did not resonate well with co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani and the test screening audience.

Zoya Akhtar on the song Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

In a video posted on Reddit, Zoya Akhtar mentioned that, for her, the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara concluded when the boys were running and the poem Toh Zinda Ho Tum began playing in the background. Zoya disclosed that Ritesh insisted on having a resolution, while she tried to convey that the scene with the boys running was the conclusion. However, after a test screening, numerous viewers questioned whether the characters had died, and she found it somewhat amusing.

The director mentioned that she had to film a new song and include it in the movie as the end credits, ensuring that viewers understand the characters are not deceased. She added, “I was like, ‘Can we write ‘For Stupid People” (before the song). I was of course told no I can’t put it up. So that end changed. You can’t leave open ends in Indian commercial cinema.”

About the Zoya Akhtar directorial film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, directed by Zoya and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, narrates the tale of three friends on a three-week road trip bachelor party in Spain. During the adventure, they face their fears and escape from their mundane lives to discover new experiences. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a huge success at the box office and remains Zoya's most significant film to date. Over the years, there have been discussions and rumors about a potential sequel to the movie, but nothing concrete has ever materialized.

