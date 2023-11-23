Did you know Hrithik Roshan had problem with co-star Ronit Roy during Kaabil's shoot? Here's what happened

Actor Ronit Roy is renowned for his versatile roles in both television and films. He has made a significant impact in Bollywood through standout performances in movies like Udaan, Boss, and Kaabil. During a recent chat with Lehren Retro, Ronit shared a behind-the-scenes story from the set of 2017 movie Kaabil, where he collaborated with Hrithik Roshan. Despite their prior acquaintance, Ronit, out of professional courtesy, initially addressed Hrithik as sir. However, this choice didn't sit well with Hrithik, leading to an objection from the star on the following day.

“I was cast in a film where he is the star so you don’t really know what to do so you take the safe route. So I said, ‘Good morning, sir.’ He is the lead of the film so the safest way is to call him sir,” Ronit shared with Lehren Retro. The actor said that he had spent time with Hrithik before but the two had actually never worked together. He recalled that the after the first day went by, Hrithik called him to his van the next day.