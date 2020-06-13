Did you know Hrithik Roshan’s birthday cake usually was in shape of disco dancer or superhero? His mom reveals

Today, Hrithik Roshan’s mother shared an unseen photo of the actor from his birthday party to share how her son was always curious to know the shape of the cake. Check it out

As we speak, is in quarantine with his kids and ex-wife Sussanne Khan at his Mumbai residence, and today, in order to ward off the lockdown blues, War actor’s mother, Pinkee Roshan, brightened up the internet as she shared an unseen monochrome photo of the actor from one of his birthday parties and in the photo, we can see Hrithik, looking at his birthday cake with without batting an eyelid, while his mother sets up the table and alongside the photo, Pinkie Roshan wrote, “happybirthdaycake #he was always curious to see the shape of his birthday cake#love you…”

Soon after, Hrithik Roshan dropped a comment on the photo revealing that his cakes were usually in the shape of a disco dancer of superhero as he wrote, “Hahaha it usually was a disco dancer or a superhero or a house if I remember…”Well, we quite like the idea of a cake in the shape of a disco dancer and superhero because in real life, too, Hrithik is no less than a superhero for all of his fans. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown, Hrithik’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, decided to move in with the actor so that their kids get to stay with both their parents. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik thanked Sussanne for moving in with him to take care of their children amidst lockdown as the note read, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s War starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor and the film was a massive box office hit.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's mother post here:

Credits :Instagram

