Did you know? Hrithik Roshan signed his first autograph as Bobby Deol; the reason will leave you in splits

Hrithik Roshan, one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars, has a massive fan following. Recently, his co-star Pooja Hegde shared a hilarious anecdote about him in an interview. She revealed that Hrithik signed his first autograph as Bobby Deol because he was wearing glasses similar to Deol’s look in Barsaat. Mistaken for Bobby, Hrithik decided to play along and signed the autograph under Deol’s name.

In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Pooja Hegde shared how fans often mistake her for Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and even Navya Naveli Nanda. Reflecting on this, she recalled a valuable piece of advice from her Mohenjo Daro co-star Hrithik Roshan, who told her that being mistaken for someone else is actually a good thing, as it means she has a strong personality.

Meanwhile, in the 2016 epic adventure-romance Mohenjo Daro, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde portray characters whose chemistry has been described as intense and electrifying. Set against the backdrop of the ancient Indus Valley civilization, their on-screen relationship adds depth to the film's narrative.

In an old conversation with PTI, Hegde expressed her admiration for Hrithik, revealing that he had been her favorite actor for years. She shared that working with him in a film felt surreal. Recalling her early modeling days, she mentioned that a friend had once wished for her to collaborate with Hrithik, and to her surprise, that dream came true in her debut Bollywood film.

Before stepping into Bollywood, Pooja had already made a mark in the South Indian film industry, starring in the Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi and appearing in Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda.

On the work front, Hegde was last seen in Deva with Shahid Kapoor. The actioner opened to positive response from fans and critics alike. On the other hand, Roshan will be next seen in War 2 with JR NTR and Kiara Advani.