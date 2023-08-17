Did you know Hrithik Roshan stopped Kaabil shoot for THIS reason? Rohit Roy recalls what happened

Rohit Roy, who was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, revealed an anecdote from the sets of Kaabil. The actor shared that despite being the producer’s son, Hrithik Roshan stopped shooting for a scene in Kaabil because he was not happy by seeing that there was an apparent lack of safety measures. Read on to know more.

Rohit Roy recalled when Hrithik Roshan told him to ‘hit him’ harder

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, actor Rohit Roy revealed that while filming the climax sequence of Kaabil - which was interestingly an 11-minute action scene featuring his and Hrithik Roshan’s characters - Roy was being extremely careful and mindful. This was because Roy was the one who was supposed to beat Roshan and the latter had to take it all. So, Roy was performing an action scene but with gentleness because he thought that if he accidentally hit Roshan, it would be bad. But then, Roshan shared, “He (Hrithik Roshan) came up to me and told me, ‘Bro, go for it, hit me hard’. He said, ‘You don’t worry, everything is in place, you hit me.”

This moment led Rohit Roy to think that Hrithik Roshan has no ego issues about how he would look on the screen, and he is always thinking about the bigger picture. “Hrithik is the kind of actor who is not thinking about how he is looking, or how the other person is looking. He is thinking about what it will look like when the audience watches it on the big screen,” Roy shared.

Advertisement

When Hrithik Roshan stopped the shoot because there weren’t enough safety measures

In another anecdote, Rohit Roy shared that at the end of an action sequence, he was supposed to fall on the ground after getting hit by a rod. So, as soon as Hrithik Roshan arrived on the set, he asked about Roy’s crash mat, and the latter said ‘Crash mat? It’s just one shot.’ To this, Roshan asked, ‘But you are doing a deal fall, right?’ and Roy said ‘Yes.’ Soon after, he called the direction team and they told him that because this was the last shot of the day, the action team had packed up and left. Then he told Roy, “Rohit, don’t give the shot.”

Roy shared that even though Hrithik Roshan was the son of the film’s producer Rakesh Roshan, he still took a stand for Roy’s safety. “He didn’t let me give the shot. He sent his assistant to his van and said, ‘Get my crash mat and place it properly or else Rohit won’t give the shot,” Roy said. Furthermore, he also said, “People talk about the good looks of Hrithik Roshan but the human being he is… this is what I took away from Kaabil.”

One of the most heartwarming incidents that Rohit Roy shared was that when Kaabil was released, after watching Roy’s performance, Hrithik Roshan sent him a Panerai watch saying that it was one of Roy’s best performances.