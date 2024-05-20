Did you know Hrithik Roshan would bring scripts to Johnny Lever in Shah Rukh Khan's Koyla? Pradeep Rawat REVEALS

Koyla remains to be one of the iconic films in Shah Rukh Khan’s career. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the film also starred Madhuri Dixit and Amrish Puri in lead roles. But did you know Hrithik Roshan worked as an assistant to his father in the action thriller film?

Actor Pradeep Rawat, who was seen as a police commissioner in the film, shared some anecdotes from the time he shot for the film. Read on!

Hrithik Roshan would bring scripts for Johnny Lever in Koyla

Today, Hrithik Roshan is listed as one of the most successful, talented, and good-looking actors in the Hindi film industry. But interestingly, his journey in Bollywood didn’t start with a major lead role. In fact, his father Rakesh Roshan, who directed, co-wrote, and produced the 1997 action thriller film Koyla, made his son work under him.

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, senior actor Pradeep Rawat revealed that when he was doing Koyla, Hrithik Roshan was his dad Rakesh Roshan’s assistant. The Ghajini actor recalled that his room was next to veteran actor and comedian Johnny Lever.

At that time, young Hrithik would come to give the script to Lever every evening. Talking about Rakesh Roshan, he said that almost every night, he would host everyone to a happening party. In some locations, he would also take everyone to discos.

Pradeep Rawat was surprised at Shah Rukh Khan's chain-smoking habit

During the shooting of the film, Pradeep made a close observation about the lead actor Shah Rukh Khan. When asked about his dynamic with the Jawan actor, Rawat stated that he is a very charming, gracious, and wonderful person.

He also divulged, “I haven’t seen an actor who smoked so much like him. Chain smoker but what dedication and hard work.” The movie that ended up being the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1997 worldwide, has become a cult classic today.

On the work front, Pradeep Rawat has shared the screen with many big names in Bollywood including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Sunny Deol, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and many others. He was also a part of Sarfarosh which recently completed 25 years.

