Did you know Ibrahim Ali Khan struck Bobby Deol's Animal pose before it became iconic? PIC goes viral
A viral childhood photo of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Orry striking Bobby Deol's iconic Animal pose is making the rounds. They did it long before it became popular. Take a look!
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film, Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles, is making a significant impact at the box office. The movie continues to set and break records with each passing day, resonating strongly with the audience. Unsurprisingly, numerous memes from the film are circulating on social media, highlighting its widespread popularity.
Bobby Deol is receiving acclaim for his compelling portrayal of the antagonist in the film. His menacing role has left a lasting impression, and one particular iconic pose from the movie has garnered attention. Interestingly, it has been noted that Ibrahim Ali Khan struck a similar pose years ago as a child, as shared by Orry.
Orry shared a cute childhood picture with Ibrahim Ali Khan
Today on December 4, Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, shared a lighthearted moment on his Instagram story. He posted a meme related to the movie 'Animal,' featuring Bobby Deol in an iconic pose with his finger on his lips to shush someone. Orry added a playful touch by creating a collage, juxtaposing this image with a throwback photo of himself and Ibrahim Ali Khan recreating the same pose as kids.
Don't miss out on this delightful and entertaining moment—take a look for yourself:
