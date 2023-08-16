Did you know Imran Khan burnt his eyelashes during the shoot of Luck? Details inside

Imran Khan, who was last seen in the film Katti Batti in 2015, has been away from the public eye for a long time and the actor rarely shared anything on social media. Surprisingly, the actor is now active again. And, only recently, Khan posted some BTS photos from the sets of the 2009 film Luck which starred Imran alongside Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Danny Denzongpa.

Imran Khan shares BTS photos from the sets of Luck

Taking to his Instagram, Imran Khan shared a couple of BTS photos from the sets of Luck, a film directed by Soham Shah and recalled the interesting times on the movie sets. Interestingly, each photo had its own story. In one of the photos, Imran was seen walking with an umbrella in the middle of a burning field, and in another one, he was seen hanging from an aircraft.

While sharing the photos with fans on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Speaking of Luck… I found these old pictures, and thought they would be interesting to share. Yes, that’s real fire. The umbrella helped with the sun, but not the flames. My eyelashes actually got burned off during a take, when an explosion went off too close in front of me. And yes, that’s also really me strapped to the outside of a flying Cessna.” Have a look:

Fans react to the Luck BTS photo dump

After sharing a few behind-the-scenes photos with fans, Khan received a lot of heartwarming comments, but the repetitive ones were about requesting him to come back on the big screen.

One of them wrote, “We need you back, Imran. We’re missing you. I still binge watch your movies instead of new ones. Especially Delhi Belly. It’s a gem. And I request you to make a comeback. - from a diehard fan.” And, another one said, “The most beautiful thing happened in 2023 after Pathaan is you - Imran Khan using social media after 5 years.”

Another interesting comment was when one of the fans wrote, “I literally watched this movie (Luck) yesterday, what are the odds?” And, reacting to this, Imran replied, “Kya Kamaal ka Luck hoga aapka… (What outstanding luck you have!)”

Imran Khan’s comment on Zeenat Aman’s post

The Luck actor recently made headlines after his response to a fan comment on veteran actor Zeenat Aman’s post. On one of the posts by Zeenat Aman, a user wrote, “Zeenat Ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab aayega.” Surprisingly, Imran took to the comments section and replied. He wrote, “Chalo (user’s name), let’s leave this one to the internet… 1M likes, and I’ll make it happen.” Unexpectedly, the actor’s comment got almost 1 lakh likes.

Work-wise, Khan is best known for his roles in films such as Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, among several others.