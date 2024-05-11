Did you know Imran Khan was in extended talks to play Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s role in Thar? Here’s what happened

Remember Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor starrer Netflix film Thar? Well, the film which saw the veteran star playing a cop was released in 2022 and fared well amongst the audience.

But what if we told you that it was Imran Khan who was initially going to play Harsh’s role in the film? Well, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about being offered this film and why he opted out of it.

Imran Khan on backing out of films

We all know that Imran Khan has been away from the silver screen and the limelight for quite some time now. Although he has been away from the sight of the fans that does not stop them from eagerly waiting for him to make his comeback. But during a recent interview, he was asked how he told everyone that he was quitting acting or did he just started backing out of films.

Answering this question Imran responded that he was attached to a few films then. He admitted that he backed out of a couple of films at that point. He also revealed, "I was in extended talks on a film which I believe, ended up being called Thar. I was in an early stage of development on that film. And Harsh Varrdhan played that role. I started pulling back. I never issued a press statement either saying on this day I retired. These are also years that I was very actively dealing with depression."

Imran Khan on his comeback

In the interview with Film Companion, Imran Khan was questioned about whether he had found any scripts he liked after reading numerous ones. The interviewer also asked about when the popular hashtag 'laut aaun Imran' would come true. The actor shared that he's still trying to process the idea of returning to the film industry and public life.

He's been engaging in creative conversations and has found a few things he liked. However, he hasn't received any offers that are completely ready for production and that he truly connected with. Some offers require further development, which will take time.

