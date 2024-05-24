Did you know Imtiaz Ali had different climaxes for Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal, Ranbir Kapoor's Tamasha?

If half of the population cannot understand, it would surely be an Imtiaz Ali film. No doubt with all his skills and visions in play the filmmaker has achieved this feat. He is a point of common discussion among cinephiles and his films hold several layers that can still be unfolded with every re-watch.

While his fans already love how his movies have shaped their conclusion, Imtiaz Ali has opened up about thinking of an alternative ending for two of his hits.

What is the alternative ending Imtiaz Ali wanted for Jab Harry Met Sejal?

Released in 2017, Jab Harry Met Sejal starred Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles and opened to mixed reviews.

Contrary to what we saw in the movie, the filmmaker while speaking to ETimes shared, "My original idea for Harry Met Sejal, was that when he drops her back to the airport for the second time and she enters the airport, he feels that she might come back and he's waiting over there where she had met him for the first time; the film should have ended there."

According to him, that moment was such that nobody knew if she would come back or not and Imtiaz intended it to be ‘just a saga of the road with an open end’.

What’s the other climax Imtiaz Ali thought for Tamasha?

This Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-led was another such movie that went past people’s minds when it arrived in theatres but over the years achieved the status of a cult classic.

Speaking about its alternative ending, Imtiaz said, “With Tamasha, I would have had Ved and Tara not get together with each other in the end, because the larger story is that she is the muse and he is the artist. She can continue to inspire him, but not be in his life personally. Like she might have moved on, and he might still have bowed down to her and said that you are the one who made me, but he might have lost her."

Imtiaz Ali recently bounced back to his Sundays of success with the Netflix movie Amar Singh Chamkila.

