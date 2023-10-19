Did you know Imtiaz Ali made Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal for THIS reason?

Imtiaz Ali, a highly regarded Bollywood director, discussed his reasons for making the film Jab Harry Met Sejal, which is often considered his least successful work. This romantic comedy, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles, added to Shah Rukh's string of unsuccessful films and received negative reviews, performing poorly both critically and financially. In an interview, Imtiaz Ali expressed that he intentionally aimed to create an “ordinary” film because he had been categorized as an “intellectual” director following his work on Tamasha.

Imtiaz Ali opens up on the audience’s perception of him after his film Tamasha

During a recent interaction with Roshan Abbas on his Stumble Podcast, Imtiaz Ali reflected on how the audience's view of him shifted after Tamasha. He mentioned, “After Tamasha, people started taking me very seriously. There was this idea that, ‘Tujhe nahi samajh aayi Tamasha kyunki tu akalmand nahi hai (You didn't understand the film because you aren't intelligent)’, I felt like ‘My film is being discussedin a club where I wouldn’t find admittance’, and I didn't want to be that kind of director. So, I decided to make a movie that's not at all intellectual.”

Imtiaz Ali reveals his reasons for making Jab Harry Met Sejal

He further continued the conversation and spoke about his reasons for making the Shah Rukh Khana and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal. Calling it an “ordinary film,” he said, “I wanted to make an ordinary film. Every film that you make, you are attached to it, but I wanted to make Jab Harry Met Sejal during that time because I wanted to make a film jisme koi dimaag nahi lagao, matlab, ‘Yeh picture bhi bana sakta hai Imtiaz Ali jisne Tamasha banayi (A kind of film where you don't have to think too much, a film that would make people say, ‘Imtiaz Ali, who made Tamasha, can also make a movie like this’). I felt it could have been a fresh concept, and I could’ve have done better. However, in hindsight, I could have improved many things in my work.” With a laugh, he mentioned that viewers felt, ‘Yeh nahi samajh aayi picture (We didn't understand this movie)’.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal released in the year 2017.

