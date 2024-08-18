Did You Know Imtiaz Ali rewrote Rockstar ‘from memory’ after losing script; filmmaker recalls how Ranbir Kapoor insisted on working in it

Rockstar is one of Imtiaz Ali’s movies that made him a star filmmaker in Bollywood. The award-winning movie became so popular that after more than a decade, it was re-released earlier this year in cinema halls, due to popular demand. While Ranbir Kapoor did a phenomenal job as Jordan, it’s a lesser-known fact that Ali has approached the actor for some other movie.

While chatting with Mid-Day, Imtiaz Ali recalled that he was about to make the movie Rockstar. But for some reason, it didn’t get made. However, there were talks about it and the story was being circulated among close circles. But years later, he started working on it. Then during a screening, he crossed paths with Ranbir Kapoor. After their brief interaction at the event, the celebs met.

Ali went to meet Kapoor with the script of some other film. However, he was so fixated on the script of Rockstar that the actor inquired the filmmaker about it. Not only that, he was so invested in the musical drama that the Animal actor started narrating the story of the film to the filmmaker. Watching him tell the story so passionately, Imtiaz thought that he was the perfect guy for the movie. Hence, he asked him if he wanted to do it and Ranbir Kapoor responded positively. Imtiaz concluded the meeting promising to return to the actor with the script of Rockstar.

But the director had misplaced the script and it was nowhere to be found. Hence, he had to write it again. “I rewrote it from memory,” added Imtiaz. The 2011 movie also stars Nargis Fakhri along with Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, Sanjana Sanghi, Aakash Dahiya and Shammi Kapoor.

As for Imtiaz Ali, he helmed the blockbuster movie, Amar Singh Chamkila. Led by Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the biographical drama film was released on Netflix on April 12, 2024. As for Ranbir Kapoor, he is currently filming for his upcoming project titled Ramayana. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, it also stars Sai Pallavi, and Yash in pivotal roles.

