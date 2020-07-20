Did you know Inaaya Kemmu listens to big brother Taimur Ali Khan and wants to copy whatever he does?

In an interview, Soha Ali Khan revealed that even though Taimur Ali Khan is elder to Inaaya Kemmu, she wants to copy him and be faster than him all the time. Read on

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu are social media stars, and their photos go viral on the internet in no time. Thanks to Soha Ali Khan, she recently posted a photo of the little munchkins on social media wherein they were seen dressed as Batman and Soha, in an interview, revealed that Inaaya listens to Taimur Ali Khan and also, tries to copy him. Although Inaaya is nine months younger than Taimur but Soha says that she wants to be faster than him.

Earlier this month, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya were papped outside ’s house and talking about their reunion, Soha said that they wanted Inaaya and Tim to spend time with each other and since they are not going to school due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and so they wanted the kids to interact with each other, and meet kids of their age. Innaya wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster,” shared Soha.

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were snapped at Marine Drive, Mumbai as they decided to take a walk soon after the lockdown was lifted, however, a video had gone viral on internet wherein the cop was heard telling the stars they are not allowed to get outside. Also, netizens trolled Bebo, Saif for stepping out amid the pandemic with a kid and for not wearing masks.

