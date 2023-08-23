Did you know India's Chandrayaan 3 mission is cheaper than Adipurush, Barbie, and Oppenheimer? Details inside

India became the first nation to land on the South Pole of the Moon on August 23, 2023. The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 leaves imprints of 1.4 billion hearts on the Moon's South Pole. This is a moment of eternal glory that will be cherished forever in India's Space Odyssey. Amidst moments of pride, a different kind of report came to light and that is India's Chandrayaan 3 mission reportedly cost less than Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush and also two recent Hollywood blockbusters Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Read below to know the full details.

India's Chandrayaan 3 mission is cheaper than Adipurush, Barbie, and Oppenheimer

IANS recently reported that India's Chandrayaan 3 mission cost the nation a total of Rs. 615 crore which is cheaper than the film Adipurush. Not only this but also if the amount can be converted to US dollars which is $75 million, is way cheaper than the two recent Hollywood blockbusters Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie which cost $100 million and $145 million respectively.

Apart from these movies, Nolan's Interstellar which featured an Indian solar-powered drone cost $165 million to produce.

Speaking about Chandrayaan 3's successful landing on the surface of the Moon, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and expressed their feelings of pride.

Hrithik Roshan also took to his Twitter and wrote, "My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best." He also congratulated ISRO on the historical achievement.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote on his Instagram, "Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3"

Celebrities such as Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and many others congratulated ISRO for this historical achievement.

Meanwhile, India's Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the surface of the moon on August 23. People watched the live actions on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, DD National TV, JioCinema, and other platforms.

