Did you know Irrfan Khan was the first choice for THIS Akshay Kumar film?

Nikkhil Advani in a recent chat with Film Companion spoke about the time when Akshay Kumar asked him to be a part of ‘Airlift’. Speaking about it Nikkhil said, “I once went to narrate a film to Akshay and he immediately said, ‘No this is not for me’. He asked what else I was working on. I said there is this other film that I’m not directing. A director called Raja Menon will make it, it’s based on a real story. It was Airlift. Next morning he said, why won’t you offer this to me.”

Nikkhil further said, “I said because you’ll never do it. There’s no song, the director’s earlier film was Barah Aana… the numbers just don’t add up. Also Raja wants Irrfan for this part. He said can you please speak to him, I really want to do this.” Further Nikkhil was asked about which actor needs the least amount of direction and he heaped praises on Irrfan. Nikkhil has directed Irrfan in ‘D-Day’ alongside Arjun Rampal, Rishi Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Shruti Haasan. Nikkhil said, “Irrfan Khan. What I am today post D-Day is because of him.”

Further speaking about Irrfan, Nikkhil said, “He taught me how to approach my work. He said stop taking everything so seriously. ‘Tu monitor ke peechhe baith aur mazze le, and we’ll do our thing. Just enjoy yourself’. Now that’s how I work. It’s how I made Mumbai Diaries. I’d come to set and figure. It’s very unnerving for everyone around me!”

