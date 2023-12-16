Did you know Irrfan Khan's Maqbool was 'rejected by everyone in the film industry'? Vishal Bhardwaj REVEALS

Vishal Bhardwaj is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Bollywood. Among his most popular films is the 2004 crime drama Maqbool, starring Irrfan Khan, Tabu, and Pankaj Kapur. However, the director went through his share of struggles to make the film, as it was rejected by many. He also had to sacrifice his fees to get it made. Let's find out the details.

Vishal Bhardwaj on Maqbool

In a recent interview with Mid Day, filmmaker, writer, and composer Vishal Bhardwaj spoke about Maqbool. He said that he was not paid any money for the film, and it was rejected by many people in the industry. He said, "I was not paid a single penny for that film. Till date, I have not got a single penny even being a producer. But look at this, mujhe kitna mila hai Maqbool se, jo mujhe wo Rs. 30 lakh mein kabhi nahi milta (What Maqbool did for me is worth more than the Rs. 30 lakh). Bobby Bedi had a vision. It was rejected by everyone in the film industry."

The director also stated how he sacrificed his Rs. 30 lakh fees to get the film made. Bhardwaj wanted to shoot at a Haveli in Bhopal. However, the film's producer, Bobby Bedi, said he was short of cash and suggested shooting at Film Division's Haveli. In response, Bhardwaj said he won't make the film and switched off his phone.

Later, someone from Bobby's team approached him and said that he should give up his 30 lakh fees, and the team would invest 30 more as they needed 60 lakhs for the Bhopal shoot.

About Maqbool

Maqbool is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and written by him along with Abbas Tyrewala. The film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Macbeth and stars Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Piyush Mishra, Murali Sharma and Masumeh Makhija.

It premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and was screened at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival. Upon its theatrical release, the film received critical acclaim. After this, Bhardwaj completed his Shakespeare trilogy with Omkara (based on Othello) and Haider (based on Hamlet).

