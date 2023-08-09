Did you know Ishaan Khatter once pulled Amitabh Bachchan’s beard on Sooryavansham sets?

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most promising actors in the entertainment industry. He has been a part of the light-camera-action world for more than five decades now. Big B is not only a great actor but also an inspiration to many. He is an idol even to the generation of today's young actors. It's Bachchan Sir's passion and dedication toward work that inspire and influence young stars and the list also includes Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter. In a recent interview, the actor recalled the day when he pulled Sholay actor's beard on the sets of Sooryavansham and also spoke about how the veteran actor helped in getting him admission to a school.

Ishaan Khatter once pulled Amitabh Bachchan’s beard on Sooryavansham sets

In an interview with Mashable India, Ishaan Khatter recalled pulling the beard of Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Sooryavansham. The actor went to the sets with her mother Neliima Azeem who worked with Big B in the film. He said, "I saw him and started screaming ‘bale miyan, bale miyan’. He noticed me. So we kind of became friends apparently. I used to pull his beard or something like that."

He further added, "My mom did a film with him called Sooryavansham. I was 2-3 years old at the time. Mom used to take me to the set with her because I was too young and she didn’t have a nanny. So I was with her on the set and Amitabh Bachchan came. I had seen his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan."

Speaking about how Amitabh Ji was the reason that he got an education at a school that his mother wanted. The Zanjeer actor personally went to the authorities of a school in Mumbai and helped Ishaan get admission as Neliima was facing issues with the same.

Ishaan said that her mother was trying to get him admitted into Jamnabai school as it was then one of the nicest schools. But his mother was having trouble getting admission for the actor and Big B "very kindly, personally went and spoke to the authorities."

Meanwhile, Ishaan was last seen in 2022’s Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif. He is set to feature in a leading role in Pippa. The release date of the film, set during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 is still under wraps. The actor will be seen playing the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

