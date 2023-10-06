Did you know Jaane Jaan's director Sujoy Ghosh wasn't sure whether Jaideep Ahlawat would say yes for his role?

The film Jaane Jaan, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat as the main stars, has been getting excellent feedback since its release. It's an adaptation of a book called The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino, which was written in 2005. Jaideep Ahlawat doesn't set strict rules for himself in his acting career. He's open to any role that excites him, even if it's not the kind of role that most actors would typically be interested in, as seen in the example of Jaane Jaan. In the movie, Jaideep plays the role of a math genius who has a partially bald appearance. His character comes across as surprisingly intimidating, deeply intense, and enigmatic.

Jaideep Ahlawat reveals director Sujoy Ghosh wasn’t sure whether he would say yes for his role in Jaane Jaan

During a recent interview with Indian Express, Jaideep Ahlawat mentioned that Sujoy Ghosh, the director of Jaane Jaan which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma, wasn't certain if Jaideep would be interested in accepting the role once he learned about the character's “look” in the thriller. He said, “I don’t have any dos and don’ts. I remember when Sujoy was narrating to me, Jaane Jaan, I could see on his face that he was thinking, ‘If I tell him what the look of the character is, he might back out.’ But I think any actor–who is actually an actor from his heart–will never turn down a part like this, because they would know it is going to be a very interesting, challenging part. I don’t think there is a role that I don’t want to do. I haven’t thought about that at all yet.”

About Jaideep Ahlawat’s character promo

In the promo video featuring Jaideep Ahlawat as a Maths teacher named Naren, we see a brief look at his character. Naren is portrayed as the neighbor of Maya D'Souza, played by Kareena Kapoor. He is shown as someone who frequently greets Maya in the morning and watches over her. However, the situation begins to shift when police officer Karan Anand, played by Vijay Varma, comes to the town to investigate something.

Jaane Jaan featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Vijay Varma in the lead roles was released on Netflix on September 21.

