Did you know Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film Mr & Mrs Mahi has THIS cricketer's famous scoop shot?

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is just a few days away from releasing in cinemas. The trailer of the sports drama, showcasing the lead actors playing cricket, has already increased the excitement among audiences.

Now, it has been learned that the movie has used the famous scoop shot of Indian cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav. Surya has also praised the trailer of the film.

Surya Kumar Yadav’s scoop shot to be seen in Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Today, May 19, Indian cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav took to social media to showcase his support and appreciation for the upcoming movie, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Sharing the trailer on his Story, Surya wrote, “Looks so good. Can’t wait. All the best to the whole unit,” accompanied by the nazar amulet and red heart emoji. He also tagged actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, along with director Sharan Sharma and producer Karan Johar.

Reacting to Surya's praise, Janhvi revealed that they had attempted his scoop shot in the film. She wrote, "We attempted your famous scoop shot!!! Hope we did it justice! Thank you."

Have a look at their stories!

About Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi revolves around the “imperfectly perfect partnership” of Mahendra and Mahima, whose marriage is arranged. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma. Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. Mark your calendars for its theatrical release on May 31, 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have been busy promoting their movie in Mumbai. The actress’ method dressing for the campaign has stolen the spotlight and earned a lot of praise from the netizens.

Talking about being inspired by Zendaya and Uorfi Javed, Janhvi said in her AMA session, “I think I’m very heavily inspired by what she did for her Challengers and Dune promotions. And not just her; even Uorfi, how creative she is with her fashion. I feel like as actors, we’re all encouraged to kind of do method dressing or dress similar to your characters when you’re promoting a film.”

