Did you know Janhvi Kapoor felt like 'giving up acting' for sister Khushi Kapoor? Here's why

Everyone is eagerly anticipating the release of The Archies on Netflix, scheduled for December 7. This Zoya Akhtar-directed project will introduce star kids Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda. Khushi will take on the role of Betty Cooper, Suhana will portray Veronica Lodge, and Agastya will play Archie Andrews in the film. Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi's older sister, recently mentioned that Khushi's “straight-forward” nature has readied her to handle the expected challenges of the entertainment industry.

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on sister Khushi Kapoor’s “straight-forward” nature

During a recent interaction with News18, Janhvi Kapoor opened up on her younger sister Khushi Kapoor’s “straight-forward” nature. She said, “Khushi is too straight-forward. She has no time for bullsh*t.” Speaking about how her younger sister reacts to her films, Janhvi said, “She watches my films and either says ‘very good’ or goes like ‘meh’. She doesn’t indulge in what could’ve happened. She just tells me to go to sleep and not fish for compliments too much. The most she will say is that it could have been better and so, I should work harder the next. She’s very to the point.”

Janhvi Kapoor also spoke about Khushi's first day of shooting for The Archies. She mentioned that not being able to be there with her on the set was emotionally difficult and even made her reconsider her own career choices. She said, “It was the first time when I felt like I should just give up acting and maybe, I should just become like one of those on-set moms, who say, ‘Baby ke liye juice laao’, like a proper momager (laughs). What’s the point of any of it if I’m not able to be there for my family? But I’m doing it for. Hopefully, it will all be worth it.”

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her father Boney Kapoor feels she is “under-confident”

Janhvi Kapoor emphasized the importance of honesty and sincere feedback within her family, where four members are involved in the entertainment industry. She also mentioned her father, producer Boney Kapoor, and said, “He’s very honest with me. His main problem with me is… he thinks I’m under-confident. But I beg to differ; I’m a realist. He thinks that I undermine myself too much.”

She further added, ““But I know what I’ve going for me, what I need to work on and how the world perceives me. He’s constantly trying to make sure or remind me that I’m good. And I’m constantly trying to tell him that I need to be better. That’s the continuous tussle that we have.”

The Archies, is all set to be stream on Netflix from December 7 onwards.

