Did you know Janhvi Kapoor has an in house DOP who gives her mid shoot cuddles and giggles?

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak and next, she will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor is quarantining at home with sister and daddy Boney Kapoor and although a few days back, two staff members of her house tested positive for COVID 19, as we speak, their home quarantine is over as Boney Kapoor shared on Twitter that their staff has fully recovered as he wrote, “Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh.”

And since Janhvi Kapoor is home bound, and obviously, not shooting, she has found a new DOP for herself and that is none other than sister Khushi Kapoor, and we say this because today, this Dhadak actress took to Instagram to post a collage of photos with her sister and alongside the photos, she wrote, “Meet my new fav DOP. Great at lighting, angles and mid shoot cuddles and giggles..” As always, Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in the candid selfies with her sister.

On the work front, post Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor’s next film will witness an OTT release and in the film, she will play the role of air force pilot Gunjan Saxena. Titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the film stars Janhvi in the titular role and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza. The film is based on the life of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena -- who along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan -- made history when she became the first Indian women in combat during the Kargil war.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

ALSO READ Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning as she poses for a mirror selfie with her friend in a rare throwback PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×