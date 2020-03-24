Did you know Janhvi Kapoor has a thing for tie dye tops? Here's proof

Be it at a gym or a casual outing in the city, Janhvi Kapoor has time and again shown her love for tie-dye tops. Read on to know more:

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of and Boney Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2018 in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Though Janhvi was away from the big screen in the year 2019, the actress does have an impressive line up of films ahead. Janhvi has been in the news for multiple reasons, and often, for her spottings while going out and about in the city. From her gym looks to her casual avatars, the actress for sure knows how to steal the limelight with her stunning fashion statements.

But have you noticed that Janhvi loves to wear tie-dyed tops? The actress has time and again shown her love for rainbow coloured tops. The actress had been spotted donning a tie-dye t-shirt with her black gym shorts after her workout and she had spotted wearing the same top with her blue coloured gym shorts after sweating it out in the gym. Not only this, but Janhvi had also been spotted wearing the same top and blue shorts another day after her workout session.

Infact, the Dhadak actress has another tie-dye top but this one is a half sleeve top which she had worn with blue denim when spotted in the city. Just a few days back, while showing her love for painting during the quarantine period, Janhvi was donning another tie-dye top at home. It looks like Janhvi has a thing for tie-dye tops, don't you agree? We wonder how much more tie-dye tops does the actress has?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. In the film, Janhvi will be seen playing an IAF pilot who flies into the combat zone during the Kargil War of 1999 between India and Pakistan. The film is slated to release on April 24, 2020. It is directed by Sharan Sharma. Apart from this, Janhvi also has ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. The actress will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya starrer Dostana 2.

