Did you know Janhvi Kapoor once took a secret trip to Vegas without father Boney Kapoor's knowledge?

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She may only be four films old, but has already proven that she’s an actor worth watching out for. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan 2018 directorial ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter and with projects like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Ghost Stories, the 25-year-old is well on her way to superstardom. Apart from movies, the actress has a love for travelling and one her look at Instagram posts will give you major travel goals.

Speaking of travelling, Janhvi was on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show and had confessed that she once took an impromptu trip to Vegas without her father’s knowledge. “I lied to him and I told him that I was going for a movie, but took a flight to Vegas from LA. I roamed around Vegas and took the flight back in the morning and he didn’t know. But I think that was the thrill of it,” the actress had said.

Even during the promotions of her debut film ‘Dhadak’, Janhvi was asked what she would do if she wasn’t an actor and proving her love for travelling, Kapoor had said she would like to spend her time travelling. She also revealed that Udaipur and Florence are her favourite holiday destinations. Even as a kid, she would travel with her parents to different locations that they were filming at, so she has always felt like a nomad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor recently shared the first look of her upcoming film ‘GoodLuck Jerry.’ Sharing the poster, Janhvi also announced that the film will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 29. Directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by producer Aanand L Rai, GoodLuck Jerry is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila.

Apart from ‘GoodLuck Jerry’, Janhvi is currently shooting for her upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ starring Varun Dhawan. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after 'Roohi', for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.